Warmer Weather To End The Weekend

Weather Update – 8:21 p.m. – Saturday, November 9th

After a cold start this morning, with morning lows in the lower 20s, we warmed up nicely into the middle to upper 50s this afternoon. Much of the weekend ahead is expected to be quiet and dry with even a bit of a warm up.

TONIGHT

Weak southerly winds will help it not be as cold for tonight. Along with clear skies, we will see morning lows at least 10°F warmer than what we saw for Saturday morning. Lows are expected to be around the middle 30s, which is still a few degrees below normal.

SUNDAY

The last two weeks we have seen more below average days. Come Sunday afternoon, we will see afternoon highs around the middle 60s, which is normal for this time of year. Sunday is looking mostly sunny, with light winds from the southwest around 10 mph. These seasonable conditions won’t be around long. An arctic front arrives by Monday morning and will bring with it scattered rain showers, mainly along and behind the front.

Highs will stay in the low 50s but dropping through the day as that arctic air mass pushes through. This also means conditions will be cold enough down to the surface for some of that rain to turn over to a brief wintry mix just after sunset. Not expecting to see any accumulation during this short window of time of wintry precipitation.

All the precipitation should move out after midnight but that cold air settles in. Record breaking cold is possible by Tuesday with highs barely reaching the freezing mark, and morning wind chills in the single digits. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the next chance for rain and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

