Wintry Weather For Veterans Day

Weather Update – 11:11 p.m. – Sunday, November 10th

We had a mild end to the weekend, but within 24 hours we should start seeing some of the coldest weather of the season. Cloud cover will be patchy overnight with morning lows in the middle to upper 40s. It’ll be a cool and dry start to the day Monday with highs around the middle to upper 50s. It will be short lived though with some arctic air nearing the mid-South, making temperatures drop through the afternoon.

A strong arctic cold front will begin to move through West Tennessee Monday around midday. Most of the precipitation will be behind the front, starting off as scattered showers that will turn into widespread rain through the afternoon. As early as 3 p.m., some of our northwestern counties could begin to see a transition from rain to more of a wintry mix. Come the commute back home, we will see sleet and snow mix in mainly north and along Interstate 40.

The window of time for any accumulation is small, with most of the precipitation moving out before 11 p.m. Areas north of the interstate can expect a dusting of snow. Overall winter weather impacts are minimal. Because we will be seeing below freezing temperatures before the rain and snow fully moves out, patchy ice is possible in elevated surfaces and roads including bridges and passes.

Blustery conditions will also follow as winds gusts behind the front will be as high as 35 miles per hour overnight. With morning lows in the low 20s and upper teens Tuesday, wind chill values are expected in the single digits, with values as low as 1°F! The 36-hour period from Monday night into Wednesday morning will showcase record breaking cold, with highs below the freezing mark Tuesday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for your latest weather forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

