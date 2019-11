First Round Team of the Week: USJ

JACKSON, Tenn. — USJ takes home the Team of the Week award for the first round of the playoffs following their 68-3 win over Chattanooga Grace.

It was what some would call a statement win in the Division II-A bracket, as the Bruins dominated all aspects of the game.

They’ll hit the road to Knoxville to take on King’s Academy in the quarterfinal round. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 EST.