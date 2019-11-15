Kenneth Randall “Ken” Inman, Sr., age 81, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Norine Williams Inman, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, November 12, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis from issues associated with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Ken was born June 5, 1938 in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee, the son of the late Charlie Ephraim Inman and Martha “Lois” Mealer Inman. He attended North High School in Nashville, Tennessee, but did not graduate. He met Norine Williams at the age of 16 and married her at age 17, after joining the U.S. Navy with his mother’s permission. He obtained his GED while serving in the Navy and obtained a bachelor’s degree from Memphis State University. While serving in the Navy, he also worked full time at Greyhound Bus Lines and raised three children with Norine. After getting his degree, Ken became a Special Agent with the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC). While working at ICC, he attended Memphis State University and obtained his Doctorate of Jurisprudence in 1985. After passing the Bar on his first try, Ken practiced law for over 25 years, specializing in transportation law. Ken proudly served as a Deacon at the Somerville church of Christ. He was active with their benevolence committee, prison ministry, helped to baptize several inmates and handled in-house attorney services.

Mr. Inman is survived by his wife of 63 years, Norine Williams Inman; three children, Shearon Breazeale and her husband, Philip, Kenneth Randall Inman Jr., Susan Stedman and her husband, John; seven grandchildren, Amie Breazeale Restuccio and her husband, Josh, Greyson Breazeale, Andrew Breazeale, Meagan Stedman, Kristen Stedman, John Tyler Stedman, Kenneth R. “Trey” Inman III; and three great-grandchildren, Bellamy Restuccio, Zachary Restuccio and Cassidy Restuccio.

The family requests that memorials be directed in Mr. Inman’s honor by going to http://give.org and singling out BrightFocus Foundation or Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Funeral Services for Mr. Inman will be held at 3 P.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment with Military Honors will be at 10:15 A.M. Friday, November 22, 2019 at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. A visitation for Mr. Inman will be from 5 to 8 P.M. Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

