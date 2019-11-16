Staying Mostly Dry For Now

Weather Update – 11:26 p.m. – Saturday, November 16th

TONIGHT:

We will be in for another frosty night, with those morning lows expected in the upper 20s. Conditions will be mostly clear tonight as an area of high pressure continues to move northeastward, along with calm winds out of the west.

TOMORROW:

With variable clouds expected through the day Sunday, highs won’t be as warm compared to our Saturday. We will mainly stay in the mid to low 50s, with light winds out of the northwest. A weak cold front will move through Sunday afternoon and evening. Conditions will be too dry for there to be any significant precipitation, but a stray shower north of the interstate cannot be ruled out Sunday night.

Cloud cover lingers into Monday with similar conditions again. Come Tuesday, with an upper ridge building in the area, we’ll enter a warming trend. Temperatures will enter the mid 60s by Thursday. At the same time another frontal system approaches, bringing the chance for some scattered showers into Friday and a drop in temperatures once again. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

