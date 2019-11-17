Continuing To Stay Dry Into Mid-Week

Weather Update – 11:09 p.m. – Sunday, November 17th

As we go in the night we will continue to see patchy cloud cover, with overnight lows entering the low to mid 30s. This will vary per location dependent on the cloud cover in that location. In all, this night will reflect what we’ve been seeing all weekend long. We will continue to see variable cloud cover through the next couple of days, as a weak cold front moves through tonight and Monday night as well.

MONDAY



Partly sunny conditions are expected for much of our Monday. Temperature wise, we will be the same as we’ve been all weekend, maybe a couple degrees cooler at most. Winds will be out of the northwest and staying light. Cloud cover will build a bit Monday night as another weak cold front moves through, not bringing much in terms of moisture.

By Tuesday with an upper ridge building in the area we’ll enter a warming trend, along with seeing the return of mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s by Thursday afternoon, with another cold front arriving, bringing the chance for some scattered showers through Friday as it stalls out. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

