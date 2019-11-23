Pet of the Week: Juelz

Meet Juelz!

She is a beautiful girl who only wants a home for Christmas this year.

Juelz is an older girl, but don’t let that fool you. She’s still full of life with a bubbly personality and happy-go-lucky attitude.

She loves going on walks and gets along great with other dogs.

Juelz is very low-key and is content just hanging out or doing whatever you like to do.

She would be a great companion for anyone and would work in almost any family setting.

Juelz is wishing for her very own family for Christmas this year, or maybe just in time for Thanksgiving.

If you would like to foster Juelz or make her a part of your family, contact Saving The Animals Together (STAT) at 731-313-7828 or fill out the adoption application on their website.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether