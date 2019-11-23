Sunday Will Be Dry And Sunny

Weather Update – 11:13 p.m. – Saturday, November 23rd

Clouds are starting to break up as the night progresses. After a chilly start to the day with highs in the upper 40s, tonight we will be dropping to near freezing. Be mindful of slick spots on the roads as we slowly dry out. Some patchy fog is possible in the early morning hours on Sunday.

It will be a bit warmer Sunday, with highs just a few degrees below average. Expect sunny conditions through Monday as high pressure builds in the Mid-South. Winds out of the south will also bring in warmer conditions, with highs in the mid 60s come Monday afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com