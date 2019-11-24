Even Warmer Conditions For Monday, Rain Later This Week

Weather Update – 7:24 p.m. – Sunday, November 24th

It’s been a great start to the new week! Sun-filled skies will be in the forecast for another day as we head into our Monday. Tonight will be a clear and crisp night with morning lows in the upper 30s, lower 40s across the region. Southwesterly winds will also help usher in some warmer air our way these nest few days.

Come tomorrow afternoon highs will be near the mid 60s, above average for this time of year. Winds will stay light out of the south, but will start to pick up a bit entering Tuesday. Another frontal system will trek through the mid-South Tuesday into Wednesday.

We’ll start to see rain chances go up with spotty showers to start the day early Tuesday, and becoming more widespread later in the afternoon. The possibility for some scattered storms is there, but nothing severe is expected.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com