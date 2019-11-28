Scattered Showers For Thanksgiving

Weather Update – 1:05 p.m. – Thursday, November 28th

Today will be quite the chilly holiday! Highs will barely reach the 50 degree mark today, with northeasterly winds and increased cloud cover helping us stay cooler than average.

Later this afternoon showers will be possible, mainly along and north of Interstate-40. It won’t be a complete washout, with rain chances dropping later into the night. We’ll start to see it go up again into the weekend, with another frontal system arriving to the area Saturday. The possibility for some scattered storms is there, but nothing severe is expected at the moment.

