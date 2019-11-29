Some Strong Storms Possible For Saturday

Weather Update – 8:09 p.m. – Friday, November 29th

It’s been cool and damp these last few days. Most areas today saw highs in the upper 40s, lower 50s thanks to the cloud cover and winds out of the northeast. But with winds shifting out of the southwest, we’ll begin to see a warming trend overnight into tomorrow.

Expect a brief pause in the showers early tonight. Getting into the early morning hours on Saturday, rain will become a lot more likely. A deep low over the Rockies will move across the Central Plains into tomorrow. Although the low won’t directly impact us, the associated surface cold front with it will. As it arrives tomorrow afternoon, it will bring with it the main line of rain and embedded thunderstorms, some which maybe be strong.

Currently West Tennessee is under a Marginal Risk for severe storms, with a higher risk further south and west. The strongest of the storms will be mainly south of the interstate, with the line exiting the region early that night as dry, cool air builds in behind it. Gusty winds and downpours will be possible so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

