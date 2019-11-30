A Cool And Dry Start For December

Weather Update – 10:52 p.m. – Saturday, November 30th

Some areas more than others experienced some active weather during the afternoon and evening. Fortunately, much of that activity maintained itself south of Interstate 40 and did not cause any major impacts. Almost all of the wet weather is out of the area tonight. The focus will be on the cool, dry but gusty weather into tomorrow.

With cooler air pooling in behind the cold front moving through tonight, we’ll quickly drop into the 40s by the morning. Unfortunately, we won’t be much warmer than that for our highs tomorrow. Most spots won’t reach the 50 degree mark during the afternoon. We’ll see some sunshine to start the day but clouds will build in early in the afternoon.

What we can expect behind the front moving through are gusty conditions, thanks to a large pressure gradient associated with the upper low to our north. A Wind Advisory will go in effect for select counties Sunday morning until the evening, with gusts as high as 35 mph and sustained winds through the day from 15-25 mph out of the west.

