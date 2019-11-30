Pet of the Week: Matilda

Meet Matilda!

This girl is a very sweet two-year-old that needs some special care.

She would do best in a home without small children, but older children should be fine, as long as they are experienced with being around dogs and understand when a dog would prefer to be left alone, such as while eating or chewing on toys and bones.

She does well with other dogs if she is allowed a slow, controlled meeting, where she can take her time to build up the courage to venture out of her comfort zone.

Matilda needs an experienced owner who is patient and wants to provide a home for a dog that is not perfect and needs a little extra attention when it comes to learning to trust people.

She has been through a lot, but with time, she will be a great pet in the right home.

If you would like to make Matilda a part of your family, contact Saving The Animals Together (STAT) at 731-313-7828 or fill out the adoption application on their website.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether