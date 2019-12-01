Scattered Flurries And Low 20’s For Windchills

Weather Update Posted by Brian Allan Davis on Sunday, December 1, 2019

Weather Update – 8:42 p.m. – Sunday, December 1st.

Cloudy skies will prevail overnight with breezy winds and lows around 32 by morning. It will be feeling much colder as winds at times around 20 mph combine with colder temperatures to have it feeling more like the lower 20’s.

In addition to the cold we will likely have a few snow flurries scattered around by morning. The ground is to warm for any problems, but it will certainly make it feel more like winter again. By the way, December the 21st will be the first official day of winter around here.

Winds will die down some on Monday from what they were today, but expect some breezes as high as 15 mph especially the first half of Monday. Bundle the kids up at the bus stop!

