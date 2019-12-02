A Cooler Than Average Day, Skies Slowly Clear

Weather Update – 12:52 p.m. – Monday, December 2nd

It’s been a cold start to the first week of December. Temperatures this morning were stuck in the upper 30s, and thanks to the cloud cover and cold northwest winds, they haven’t budged much.

We’ll warm only a few degrees as we slowly see the return of some sunshine later in the afternoon. Winds were a bit blustery in the morning but are slowly dying down. This meant that those upper 30s feel more like upper 20s, with winds up to 15 mph at times.

Tonight will be another chilly night. Mornings lows should be in the upper 20s by Tuesday. You’ll want to bundle up tonight if you plan attending any Christmas events. The forecast calls for temperatures to be in the mid 30s by then. High pressure will build in across the central U.S., so the next few days weather-wise will be quiet.

