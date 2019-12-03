Slowly Warming Up Into The Week

Weather Update – 1:16 p.m. – Tuesday, December 3rd

It was a frosty start this morning. Morning lows were in the middle to upper 20s. After a cold and cloudy Monday, we’ll begin to warm up nicely into the week, with highs closer to average for today.

This afternoon many spots could warm into the lower 50s, depending on the cloud cover in the area. We have been seeing high cirrus clouds across the Mid-South which has been filtering out some of the sunshine the first half of the day. Later this afternoon though we should clear out a bit more. Winds are staying light out of the southwest, and with high pressure dominating much of the central U.S. we’ll continue to stay dry until at least Thursday night.

