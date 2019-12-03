TWRA is offering incentives this deer season

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is offering incentives for hunters this deer season.

“TWRA is offering, for the unit CWD, for hunters to earn up to two bucks for harvest in addition to the statewide antler deer limit of two, so that would make a hunter in the unit CWD able to harvest four bucks,” TWRA outreach and communications coordinator Amy Snider-Spencer said.

CWD, also known as chronic wasting disease, is a contagious disease that infects the nervous system of deer, elk and other members of the deer family. It affects the brain, causes weight loss, abnormal behavior and can be fatal.

“You can earn additional bucks by harvesting two unit CWD antlerless deer, checking them in, submitting them for CWD testing and then you’ll be notified by TWRA,” Spencer said.

Spencer says there is testing required to see if a deer is infected with chronic wasting disease.

“We remove the lymph nodes, and then we send them off for testing,” Spencer said. “There is not any visible indications that you can look at a deer, and say that deer has CWD being brought in to be processed.”

Spencer says the TWRA is also offering replacement bucks if one of yours tests positive.

“Only available in unit CWD,” Spencer said. “Hunters will receive a replacement buck for harvest if they harvest a CWD positive buck and the lab results are confirmed, so basically if you get a phone call that you have harvested a CWD buck, you will earn an additional buck as a replacement.”

Spencer also wants to remind hunters to use caution while hunting this season.

“Be careful when they are out there in the woods,” Spencer said. “We have had a couple of very serious hunting accidents, people falling from tree stands, and just remember to be safe and always wear a full body harness.”

Unit CWD includes Madison, Chester, McNairy, Hardeman, Haywood, Fayette, Shelby and Tipton counties.