Annual holiday pops concert kicks off in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. – Families are kicking off the holiday season with a musical tradition.

The holiday pops concert was held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center Saturday night.

Many groups hit the stage including the Jackson Symphony, the Jackson Choral Society, and soloists.

“Some wonderful Christmas songs,” said Caitlin Roach, director of marketing for the Jackson Symphony. “We’ve got classics, we’ve got contemporary, we’ve got a great soloists. The Jackson Choral Society has joined us, it’s going to snow, we have Santa. It’s going to be a great festive night.”

Roach says it’s the largest concert of the season.