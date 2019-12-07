Cloudy Skies And Drizzle Possible Sunday

Weather Update – 9:45 a.m. – Saturday, December 7th

We managed to break through the clouds for today at least for a while and it looks like only a few clouds will return this afternoon and evening. Models and guidance have struggled with cloud cover versus sunshine which makes since as we are on the very edge of two predominate systems. A fairly strong high pressure area just to our northwest and a strong low pressure area storm system to our south. It has been a tight battle between the two and for now the first wins out saving at least the first half of our weekend!

Tomorrow will likely bring a return of solid cloud cover at times and even a chance of drizzle as winds in the mid levels steer developing showers to our south into our region. A few scattered showers under periods of mostly cloudy skies will likely prevail on Sunday.

Coverage of overall rain showers will pick up over the area by the evening. Rain with at least a few areas of thunder will be possible on Monday followed by a strong punch of Arctic air. A few snow showers will end the event into the early afternoon of Tuesday. Turning much colder the middle of next week!

