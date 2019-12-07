Rain More Likely Early Next Week

Weather Update – 7:22 p.m. – Saturday, December 7th

High pressure allowed us to clear out of any of the cloud cover we had early today, giving us saw mostly sunny conditions today. It’s was a pretty seasonable day, with highs in the mid 50s. Tonight we will be calm and a bit warmer than normal with morning lows around 40 degrees. With winds out of the south, warmer air will lift towards the area through tomorrow.

Some drizzle or spotty showers ahead of warm front lifting from out south is possible tomorrow evening. The main weather maker will be the cold front nearing the area Monday afternoon. Ahead of that rain will become more likely late Sunday, until it exits the region early Tuesday. As the front exits cold and dry arctic air will briefly transition some of the left over rain showers into a brief wintry mix, but it will be clearing out that afternoon. Temperatures after that are expected to continue to drop, with cool and dry conditions for mid-week.

