Pastor Carter to retire after two decades

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local pastor is retiring after 26 years.

Randy Carter who serves as pastor of North Side Assembly of God will have his last service next Sunday.

Carter says he will be moving to Knoxville and says it has been a joy not just serving as pastor of the church but being involved in the Jackson community.

Those who attended Sunday’s service said their goodbyes.

“Jackson, come together,” said Carter. “It’s been my heart and my prayer for the city to come together both racially and church wise and we’ve seen some of that but boy there’s still such a long way to go so I would say keep the work, keep working towards that unity and harmony that God has for this place.”

Carter says Jackson and its people will always have a special place in his heart.