Scattered Showers Monday, Possible Wintry Mix By Tuesday

Weather Update – 11:15 p.m. – Sunday, December 8th

After a quiet weekend, rain will be back in the forecast as early as Sunday night. Some spotty showers and drizzle have already began popping up this evening. Most of this rain will be light and scattered to start on Monday, driven by the warm, moist air mass lifting into the area from the south. Overnight temperatures will remain steady, with even warmer conditions tomorrow afternoon as highs near the mid 60s.

The forecast for Monday will be damp, as well as mild and windy. Winds will be sustained from the southwest up to 15 mph during the afternoon. Rain will become a bit more widespread later Monday evening ahead of a strong cold front.

On Tuesday, arctic air will be working in right behind the cold front moving through, so that changeover from rain to a wintry mix is possible as temperatures drop during the day. Anywhere along and south of Interstate 40 has the best chance for accumulation to happen if it does.Although it’s still not set in stone in terms of whether or not there will be accumulation or enough accumulation to cause any impacts, this is something we will be keeping everyone updated on these next 36 hours.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com