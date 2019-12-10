A Wintry Mix Continues Over Parts Of West Tennessee

Weather Update – 6:10 a.m. – Tuesday, December 10th

Sleet and snow have been reported all along the I-40 corridor and points north this morning as cold air works in from the northwest. Rain was already falling through the night and with temperatures in the mid 60’s yesterday, we are not expecting much in the way of travel problems, but a brief slushy slick spot could be encountered in your travels this morning. Most of any accumulation of snow and sleet will be on grassy surface areas. Temperatures have leveled off in the mid 30’s for now, but a few thousand feet above in the atmosphere, it is below freezing giving the reason for wet sleet and snow this morning.

An area of snow and sleet will continue to work southeast this morning into around the Tennessee River areas and points south.

It’s not all too uncommon for West Tennessee to experience 60°F weather and snow within 24 hours of each other during the month of December. In fact, although we didn’t have 60°F weather that day, it was December 9th, 2018 that we had freezing rain occur in the Mid-South causing icy conditions. Stay weather aware tomorrow – there’s a chance for some spots to see snow on Tuesday!

TODAY

Temperatures will be falling throughout the morning on Tuesday but around sunrise we’ll be in the upper 30s. Temperatures will continue to fall into the lower to mid 30s by mid morning with a wintry mix to all snow by mid morning.

Be prepared for some winter weather on Today! Be prepared for some slick spots on the morning commute. Snowfall will taper off early Tuesday afternoon leaving us with drier conditions for the evening commute and no major concerns for traveling. Snow is expected to gradually melt on asphalt due to warmer-than-freezing road temperatures. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

School delays have been coming in this morning. This link will be update through the day: School Delays/Closings

