Updated 8 AM Saturday -December 14th, 2019

A dense fog advisory this morning until 9 AM. At 7 AM, Dense fog was showing up on our weather cams and throughout west Tennessee. Visibility was below a quarter mile in most areas. It will be difficult to see this morning when driving so allow for plenty of extra time to get where you are going. Low beam headlights will typically give the best visibility in dense fog.

The dense fog advisory will go until 9 AM this morning.

The fog will clear out by late morning and rain will taper off during the mid afternoon hours today but will return again late Sunday with thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday.

Under mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers are possible Saturday morning and afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds continue tomorrow night with low temperatures in the middle 30s. Temperatures are the expected to reach the 60s on Monday and fall over 30 degrees overnight, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including a potential for thunderstorms on Monday and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

