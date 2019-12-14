More Rain Arrives By Sunday Afternoon

Weather Update – 11:25 p.m. – Saturday, December 14th

Expect to end the weekend a bit wet. After some drizzly conditions early this morning, clouds will linger through the weekend. Highs neared the 50 degree mark, but will be warmer going into our Sunday. A warm frontal boundary will lift north into the Mid-South, and temperatures will slowly get warmer through the evening.

With that warm, moist air moving in we’ll also see some rain along with it, becoming occasional in the overnight hours through Monday afternoon. I’d expect a wet commute with possible flooded areas due to the constant line of rain expected to move through as the boundary stalls a bit.

There is also a chance for some strong storms during this time. It will be more likely south of Interstate 40, especially in northern Mississippi. The main impacts for these strong to severe storms will be gusty winds over 30 mph and minor flooding in spots.

