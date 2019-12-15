Monday’s Forecast Is Looking Wet

Weather Update – 11:25 p.m. – Sunday, December 15th

We’re off to a wet start for the week. Showers will continue and become more widespread overnight through the morning commute, where heavy periods of rain will be likely. A warm front has stalled in the vicinity of Interstate 40 and has helped bring in this initial round of rain.

It also marks the boundary between warm and cold air masses where areas north of the interstate have been in the lower 40s, about 20 degrees cooler than areas south of that boundary. Temperatures will drop once that boundary begins to lift slowly east early Monday morning. Temperatures drop into the day Monday, but the rain will keep coming. A surface low will trek right across where that frontal boundary is now in West Tennessee.

As it does, we could see periods of heavy rain ahead of the associated cold front. Early afternoon and evening is when some scattered strong storms are possible. That threat will mainly be south of the interstate, particularly in central Mississippi.

