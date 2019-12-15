Multiple crews fight Milan house fire

MILAN, Tenn.– Crews responded to a fire that shut down a Milan street.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but it did shut down Verdell Street for about three and a half hours.

“We hate to see these things happen this time of year, but unfortunately they do,” said Milan Fire Chief Steven Dillard.

Dillard says he and his crew received a call about a house fire a little after 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews worked for hours to put out the fire on Verdell Street.

“When fire crews arrived, we found a single family home involved in fire with flames coming through the roof at that point,” Dillard said.

He explained that there were several challenges with the fire, including wind from the east feeding into the fire.

“The home was about 30 to 50% involved, and the garage was fully involved, and the fire made its way to the attic when we arrived on scene,” Dillard said.

Milan firefighters also had extra help.

“We also had help from the Gibson County Fire Department and Medina Fire Department as well,” Dillard said.

Although the fire is under investigation, Dillard wants to remind everyone to be aware when using extension cords and real Christmas trees.

If trees dry out, they can be a fire hazard.

He says before bed, unplug any extension cords and water your live Christmas tree daily.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.