Arlington Elementary students receive new shoes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Elementary school students are running a little faster and jumping a little higher.

Tuesday, 600 students at Arlington Elementary received new tennis shoes.

It’s all thanks to the Rotarian Clubs of Jackson and Samaritans Feet.

Each student had their feet washed, got a new pair of socks and then their new shoes.

“I want them to take that and pay it forward, and think about the fact that somebody did this for me, who doesn’t even know me, because as leaders, we think about how we can make the world a better place,” said Arlington Elementary School counselor Aimee Evans.

There were 60 volunteers from all over Jackson helped make the event happen.