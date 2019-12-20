Rain Showers Late Weekend

Weather Update – 8:08 a.m. – Friday, December 20th 2019.

Sunny skies put some of our temperatures in the lower 50s this afternoon. We’re in the midst of a warming trend that is likely to continue through the weekend and into Christmas. Between now and then, we face a slight chance for rain over the upcoming weekend. Christmas Day could be one of the top 10 warmest on record!

TODAY

We’ll see an increasing of cloudiness today with highs in the lower 50’s. Light winds from the southeast around 4 to 8 mph. Tonight could bring a few spotty areas of snow flurries with mostly cloudy skies and not as cold at 32 degrees.

Winter begins Saturday at 10:19 p.m. but our weather is warming up! Showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning but rain is more likely to our south. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s for most of next week! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

