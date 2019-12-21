Rain Chances Will Increase Into Sunday

Weather Update – 9:15 a.m. – Saturday, December 21st.

Clouds are here and we’ll have a slight chance of showers during the afternoon with highs around 53. Traffic will be your biggest challenge today if you are getting the last minute shopping done. Weather will be calm and dry for most of us under the cloudy skies.

TODAY

Showers will likely get a little more widespread into the evening hours with around a 40% chance of rain overnight. Rain becomes more likely on Sunday. Highs today around 53 with lows tonight around 40. Rain chances increase to around 50% by Sunday.

Winter begins tonight at 10:19 p.m. but our weather is going to continue to warm up! Temperatures will peak in the lower and middle 50s in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies overhead. Showers are possible later at night into Sunday morning. Rain will mostly be light but is expected to be accompanied by temperatures in the upper 30s Sunday morning. Only rain is expected and showers are likeliest along and south of I-40. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the Christmas Day forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

