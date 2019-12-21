Scattered Showers Saturday Night

Weather Update – 7:20 p.m. – Saturday, December 21st

Most of our Saturday has been quiet and cloudy, but some areas have seen spotty showers. Showers will be a bit more probable tonight through the first half of our Sunday. Most of that rain will be likely south of the interstate and will be light. Temperatures will only a drop a bit, with lows in the lower 40s by Sunday morning.

The showers will begin to taper off before Sunday evening. The rain is due to an upper low to our south that will bring more substantial rain to areas across the Southeast into Monday. We are on the outer edge of all that rain, and as the low treks eastward we will slowly dry and clear out here by late Sunday. An upper ridge builds in the area, and that will keep us dry and also warm these next few days as temperatures rise into the low to mid 60s nearing Christmas.

