Warm And Dry Conditions This Holiday Week

Weather Update – 11:09p.m. – Sunday, December 22nd

Today was cool and damp in many areas, but going into the night any lingering showers should taper off come Monday morning. Much of the night will be mostly cloudy, although areas to our far northwest near the Missouri and Arkansas borders should have already started clearing out this evening.

This region could also experience some patchy fog in the morning once they do clear out more. Temperatures didn’t budge much of the day, with highs Sunday in the lower 4os to lower 50s further northwest. We’ll drop only a few degrees tonight thanks to the persistent cloud cover, with morning lows in the middle 40s. A much warmer day is in store Monday, with highs nearing 60 degrees along with a nice light wind out of the north.

An upper ridge will build in across the central U.S. including the Mid-South these next several days. This will bring with it dry and also warm conditions for much of the week, with highs starting in the lower 60s, all the way to middle and upper 60s by Christmas Day. The ridge will persist into the end of the week, until a cold front nears the area Friday. Low to scattered rain chances are expected entering next weekend, with temperatures remaining on the mild side.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com