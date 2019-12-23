Above Average Temperatures For Christmas

Weather Update: Monday, December 23rd 7 PM. —

Good Evening Everyone! The busiest thing to deal with will not be bad weather, but lots of traffic! Our weather looks very stable and dry in through Christmas will warmer than average temperatures. After the clouds moved out we managed to go into the upper 60’s in the afternoon. Far above our average high of 49 for this time of year.

Christmas eve will bring us a mild weather with highs back up in the 60’s again in the afternoon. Santa will deliver the presents in very mild conditions as temperatures drop to 44 Christmas eve night.

Overall, Christmas looks very mild with nightime being the only time you may want a jacket.

