Staying Warm Into The Weekend

Weather Update – 11:02 p.m. – Wednesday, December 25th

After a stretch of 60°F+ days, we saw near record-breaking highs this Christmas. Jackson tied for second warmest Christmas, coming in just two degrees shy of breaking the record of 71°F. We will continue this mild trend into the weekend thanks to a upper ridge over the area. Lows are expected to drop into the lower 50s by Thursday morning.

Although a bit cooler than today’s highs, tomorrow will still be warmer than average. Cloud cover does increase, stay partly sunny to mostly cloudy into the weekend. There is a low chance of seeing a stray shower Friday, but it’s not really until Saturday afternoon where we have the best chance to see some scattered showers. The rain should become more widespread further into the evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Saturday night also has the potential for a few strong storms, although the risk for anything severe is low at the moment.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com