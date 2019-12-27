Storms Become Likely This Weekend

Weather Update – 6:45 a.m. – Friday, December 27th

The warm weather will continue right into both days of the weekend. Saturday includes showers scattered around, but watch out Sunday as there will be some storms and heavy rain. A cold front is forecast to move into the region this weekend, and that means a sharp drop in temperature is on the way Monday. We are also monitoring a potential for severe thunderstorms on Sunday morning and afternoon.

TODAY

A few stray showers with light rain or drizzle remain possible today, but the chance for rain is low. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid 60’s this afternoon.

Thunderstorms are possible with heavy rainfall from Saturday night into Sunday. An additional 2-4″ of rain could fall Sunday morning which could put 2019 in range of becoming the 5th, 6th, or 7th wettest year on record!

We’ll be monitoring the chance for strong to severe storms in the area on Sunday as the storms slide eastward toward west Tennessee.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast including the risk for severe weather and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

