Strong Storms Continue To Look Likely This Weekend

Weather Update – 7:20 a.m. – Saturday, December 28th

**Strong Storms Likely Sunday**

A few scattered showers this morning will give way to partly sunny skies at times in the afternoon. More rain returns in the evening! We’ve got more of this warm weather coming today but showers and thunderstorms will get more likely on Sunday when a cold front arrives. There’s a risk for severe weather that day along with colder temperatures in the forecast before the end of the year.



TODAY

A few scattered showers this morning, then a break in the rain in the afternoon for most of us, and skies will even break to partly sunny at times before clouds take over in the evening again along with rain showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

Rain chances will increase to around 100% by Sunday and much of the day will be very rainy so today may be your best bet to getting travel business done in the dry.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible for most of the day on Sunday with rain gradually tapering off after sunset. Some thunderstorms may become strong or even severe with a primary risk for damaging winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Some areas in West Tennessee may see as much as 2-4″ of rainfall causing localized flash flooding too. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – http://facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com