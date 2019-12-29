Showers Begin To Taper Off Tonight

Weather Update – 7:42 p.m. – Sunday, December 29th

After periods of heavy to moderate rain through much of our Sunday, showers have begun to taper off. We’ll start the drying out process into the night with maybe a few stray showers. Cool air behind the cold front that has moved though is already starting to pool in.

Temperatures will drop overnight into the upper 30s, much cooler compared to the above average conditions we’ve been saying all last week. Most of the rain will be out of the area by midnight. Areas surrounding the Mississippi have already start to clear out. Some areas might be dealing with localized flooding, especially surrounding the Tennessee River.

Expect it to be a bit a breezy at times with winds sustained up to 15 miles per hour, lasting through Monday afternoon as well. Monday marks the return of seasonable conditions, where highs will be in the upper 40s along with mostly sunny skies.

