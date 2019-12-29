Sunday Brings More Wet Weather

Weather Update – 12:16 p.m. – Sunday, December 29th

As of midnight it’s been mostly quiet across West Tennessee. More rain bands have been moving into the area but have been light to moderate. Going into the rest of the night rain will be steady and become more widespread. A line of showers has been moving across central Arkansas and should arrive to parts of West Tennessee early Sunday morning ahead of an approaching cold front.

As of now the risk for severe weather remains low, but a strong storm is not ruled out. We have an additional round of rain expected for Sunday as the line of showers ahead of the cold begins to slow down. Impacts will be isolated flooding and damaging winds up to 50 miles per hour. The risk for tornadoes is low but definitely not out of the picture into tomorrow. We should see two rounds that will bring the potential for some thunderstorms, one early Sunday morning and another in the afternoon, so stay weather aware!

