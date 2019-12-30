Dry And Cooler For New Year’s Eve

Weather Update – 7:15 p.m. – Monday, December 30th

New Year’s Day looks dry and cooler ahead. Expect overnight lows around freezing with highs in the upper 40’s on Tuesday. New Year’s Eve will bring clear skies and temperature in the upper 20’s for lows, so bring a jacket or coat to the later evening parties tomorrow night.

TONIGHT

We can say goodbye to the rain showers for a couple of days ahead. For tonight, expect mostly clear skies with breezy winds from the west around 5 to 10 mph. Lows will drop to below freezing by morning with windchills in the upper 20’s.

Rain showers will start to head our way for Thursday morning for a rainy ending to our work week.

A few patchy areas of frozen drizzle or flurries will be possible into late morning Saturday before the precipitation moves out. Right now it looks as though it will be to warm for any major travel problems in the local area, but we’ll be monitoring and updating well ahead of the event as it closes in. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast including the risk for severe weather and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

