Local police offer rides for those celebrating New Year’s Eve

MILAN, Tenn.–“Booze it & Lose it”, is a slogan used by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. It’s used more around holidays.

For New Year’s Eve, local police in Milan are using their own; If you’re too drunk to drive, we’ll give you a ride.

“If they’re in an establishment or somewhere where they need a ride, and they’re intoxicated, we’ll take them home with no questions asked,” Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers.

You heard right. Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers said you won’t get in trouble with the law, unless.

“If they’re out in public intoxicated, it’s too late for them to call at that point, or if they’re out somewhere and acting up because they’re intoxicated, then they can go to jail for that,” said Chief Sellers.

And if you’re pulled over and you’re found to be intoxicated behind the wheel, Chief Sellers said you will be arrested for a DUI.

If you live in the Milan City limits or a reasonable distance from Milan, officers will be available on New Year’s Eve and Day, to give those responsibly celebrating New Year’s, a ride.

“You know we want to make sure to keep that and prevent those things from happening,” said Chief Sellers.

The Milan Police Department can be reached at (731) 686-3309.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office will also offer rides. Their number is (731) 692-3714.

The Martin Police Department can be reached at (731) 587-5355.