Gov. Lee presents GIVE grant to TCAT Jackson

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee visited Jackson on Thursday to announce a special investment for the community.

“With this GIVE Act, we’re able to fan the flame of what’s happening in this community,” Lee said.

“My annual budget is about $7 million, so to get $928,000 like that is a significant addition to our budget,” Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Jackson president Jeff Sisk said.

Sisk is thrilled for the $927,580 investment for his school’s branch.

TCAT Jackson is just one of 28 funded projects in the GIVE Act, or the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education program.

Lee, who worked in the private sector before being elected governor, says he knew back then that these skills needed extra attention.

“We need to create more pathways of opportunity for folks in vocational, technical and agricultural education in particular,” Lee said.

These funds will serve all economically distressed counties across the state, and 18 of 24 at-risk counties.

“When kids have skills that are needed for industry and business, it helps a region,” Lee said.

Sisk explains what TCAT Jackson’s plans are with this investment.

“We’re investing a lot of money at Early College High and some of the other local high schools to upgrade the advanced manufacturing-related training programs, building welding labs and buying new equipment,” Sisk said.

He says another part of the plan is to buy equipment for Jackson State Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin, with the idea of training high school students in advanced manufacturing.