Roy A. Hill
|Roy A. Hill of Paris, TN
|84
|His residence
|Tuesday, December 31, 2019
|2:00 PM, Saturday, January 4, 2020
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Bro. Dennis Vance of Trinity United Methodist Church and
Andy Griffin cousin
|Hillcrest Memorial Park
|4:00-7:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020 and after 12:00 PM Saturday
|8/23/1935 in Manleyville, TN
|Scott Cobb, Steve Jones, Lee Jones, Chris Walker, Francisco Cervantes,
Justin Smith.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jim Leigh and Fred Stier
|Charles Paschall “Pack” Hill and Ivy Marie Hastings Hill both preceded
|Georgia Ann Cobb Hill, Married May 19, 1956; Preceded: April 7, 2016
|Sandra Marie (Wayne) Odom, Paris, TN
Teresa Ann (Jim Bob) Weatherly, Paris, TN
|Carolyn McDaniel, preceded
Ruth Jones, preceded (a triplet to Roy)
Sister-in-law: Roberta Hill of Paris, TN
|Ray Hill, preceded (triplet to Roy)
Brother-in-law: Calvin Jones, Paris, TN
Kenneth McDaniel, Jackson, TN
|Adam (Cassie Jo) Weatherly, Paris, TN
Alicia (Travis) Jones, Paris, TN
Cassie Marie Weatherly, Paris, TN
Matthew Matheny, Paris, TN
|Madison Matheny, Clay Weatherly, Olivia Kate Jones, Sawyer Matheny, and Drew Weatherly survive.
Carly-Jo Maree Weatherly and Tate Jerald Weatherly both preceded
|Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends.
|Mr. Hill was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He retired from Emerson Electric and owned and operated Southside Machine and Tool with his brother Ray Hill for 20 + years. He genuinely loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.