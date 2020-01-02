Roy A. Hill

Roy A. Hill of Paris, TN
84
His residence
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
2:00 PM, Saturday, January 4, 2020
McEvoy Funeral Home
Bro. Dennis Vance of Trinity United Methodist Church and

Andy Griffin  cousin
Hillcrest Memorial Park
4:00-7:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020 and after 12:00 PM Saturday
8/23/1935 in Manleyville, TN
Scott Cobb, Steve Jones, Lee Jones, Chris Walker, Francisco Cervantes,

Justin Smith.

Honorary Pallbearers: Jim Leigh and Fred Stier
Charles Paschall “Pack” Hill and Ivy Marie Hastings Hill both preceded
Georgia Ann Cobb Hill, Married May 19, 1956; Preceded: April 7, 2016
Sandra Marie (Wayne) Odom, Paris, TN

Teresa Ann (Jim Bob) Weatherly, Paris, TN
Carolyn McDaniel, preceded

Ruth Jones, preceded (a triplet to Roy)

Sister-in-law: Roberta Hill of Paris, TN
Ray Hill, preceded (triplet to Roy)

Brother-in-law: Calvin Jones, Paris, TN

                            Kenneth McDaniel, Jackson, TN
Adam (Cassie Jo) Weatherly, Paris, TN

Alicia (Travis) Jones, Paris, TN

Cassie Marie Weatherly, Paris, TN

Matthew Matheny, Paris, TN
Madison Matheny, Clay Weatherly, Olivia Kate Jones, Sawyer Matheny, and Drew Weatherly survive.

Carly-Jo Maree Weatherly and Tate Jerald Weatherly both preceded
Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mr. Hill was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He retired from Emerson Electric and owned and operated Southside Machine and Tool with his brother Ray Hill for 20 + years. He genuinely loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. 

