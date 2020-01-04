Clouds Return Along With Colder Weather

Good Saturday Everyone.

Clouds return in the afternoon with colder weather here to stay for a short while. We’ll be far from yesterday’s highs in the upper 50’s.

TODAY:

A Canadian clipper system will move into west Tennessee this afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy with a few patchy areas of drizzle in the afternoon, Highs in the lower 40’s. Gradual clearing and bitter cold tonight with lows in the upper 20’s.

The cold spell will be short lived as we return to the mid 50’s under sunny skies Sunday!

