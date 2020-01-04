Sunny And Warmer Conditions For Sunday

Weather Update – 11:04 p.m. – Saturday, January 4th

After a cloudy and cool start to the weekend, the forecast tomorrow looks much more promising. As quickly as the skies cleared, temperatures dropped just as fast. Many areas have already reached or dropped below the freezing mark. Morning lows are expected in the upper 20s, but it’ll warm up nicely into the afternoon.

Thanks to light southwesterly winds, it’ll be a bit warmer Sunday. High pressure building in the area will continue to give all of the Mid-South clear and dry conditions. Most locations should reach the mid to upper 50s. Also if you haven’t noticed, sunsets have been occurring later. We should slowly enter the 5 o’clock hour sunsets within the week!

The focus for next week though is the possibility for excessive rainfall. We will see a period of rain spanning from Thursday into late Saturday that could bring as much as 4″ of rain in spots across the Mid-South into next weekend. Not good news for areas already dealing with minor river flooding at the moment. The overall outlook for the upcoming week is looking warmer and wetter than average and could span into next weekend as well.

