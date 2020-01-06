Dr. Robert “Bob” Henderson

Dr. Robert “Bob” Henderson, 87 died peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at his Jackson residence.

A native of Halls, TN, Bob was born on December 17, 1932, the son of the late Paul and Allie Mae Owen Henderson. He was married to Ellen Daye Henderson who preceded him in death on November 14, 2012. He served in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant and was a graduate of the University of Tennessee Health Science College of Dentistry receiving his DDS and later a master’s degree in Public Health Administration. He was in private practice in Halls, TN before joining the State of Tennessee Department of Health in East Tennessee. He later returned to West Tennessee in the Jackson area with the Department of Health until his retirement. He was an active member of Browns United Methodist Church, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school and supporting his pastor. In his retirement years he became a wildlife enthusiast and enjoyed traveling. He was a former member of the Tennessee Dental Association and the Northside Lions Club.

He is survived by his children, Debbie Cravens (Milton) and Owen Henderson (Jeaneice) all of Jackson, TN; his special companion, Rose Dyer of Jackson, TN; three grandchildren, Mary Ellen Byrd, Bobby Henderson (Christy) and Will Henderson and three great grandchildren, Emma, Jase and Harper.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Steven L. Douglas officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the chapel service.

The family is requesting that memorials be directed to the Browns United Methodist Church, 181 McLeary Road, Jackson, TN 38305.