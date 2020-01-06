Patricia Ann Mingle

Graveside funeral services for Patricia Ann Mingle, 74, will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Concord Cades Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery near Trenton. There will not be any visitation at the funeral home but one can visit with the family at the cemetery. Mrs. Mingle, a former shoe and pajama factory employee, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. She was born on April 24, 1945 in Bradford, Tennessee to Leonard and Annie Neil Arnold Holt. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Dickey Mingle.

Survivors include a daughter Mary Mingle of Bradford, TN, two sons Davis Mingle of Bradford, and John Mingle of Trezevant, a sister Katie Thompson of Chicago, and ten grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.