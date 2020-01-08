Blue Strong asks community to support law enforcement

JACKSON, Tenn.– January 9 is National Law Enforcement Day.

The Blue Strong committee asks you to display a blue outdoor light at your home or business for the month of January to show support.

To get blue lights, you can look at stores like Walmart, Home Depot or anywhere that sells home and utility items.

Other ways to show support for law enforcement include praying for and thanking them.

You can also donate to the Blue Strong fund through the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, which helps members of law enforcement in a time of need.

“When you’re in need and there’s a crisis, they’re who we turn to. They run in when we’re running out,” said organizer Tammy Buchanan.

Community members will also deliver food to law enforcement agencies around Jackson and Madison County.