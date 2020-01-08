City works to fix Casey Jones Lane cave-in

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s been six days since part of a parking lot caved in, closing down a local road.

Scott Chandler, an engineer for the City of Jackson, says it is not a sinkhole: It is a cave-in.

He says recent rain showers caused the cave-in on Casey Jones Lane.

Wednesday, construction workers were out fixing the caved-in area.

“The pipe that failed, on the property to north, ties into the edge of the street, a structure in the street. When it washed out and collapsed, it collapsed to the edge of the road of the roadway there, that caused a drop off of about 16, 17-feet deep,” Chandler said.

In the meantime, there is a detour set up in the Old Country Store parking lot for Comfort Inn customers to drive through.

Chandler says the city will be getting the new pipes in and will open within the next couple of weeks.