John E. Hebler passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee. He was 81 years of age.

Born in Vicksburg, Mississippi and a resident of Oakland, Tennessee, he was the son of the late John M. Hebler and the late Dodie Yates Hebler both of Vicksburg, Mississippi. Mr. Hebler was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. He was a graduate of St Aloysius High School and Troy State University where he received a BA in Personnel Management.

Mr. Hebler was a retired Management Analyst with the Naval Air Base in Pensacola, Florida. He was also a retired Mill Superintendent with Anderson Tully Lumber Company in Vicksburg, Mississippi. He served 21 ½ years as an intelligence officer with the Army National Guard and was a proud retired Veteran.

Mr. Hebler was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed weightlifting and had a large library of books as he had a love for reading.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Martin T. Hebler and his nephew, John Patrick Hebler. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, June Austin Hebler of Oakland, TN; two daughters: Karen Hebler McCrary (Conrad) of Rossville, TN and Kathy HeblerHiggason (Michael) of Murfreesboro, TN; four grandsons: John Conrad McCrary (Meghan) of Arlington, TN, Jacob Austin McCrary of Memphis, TN, Paden Tanner Higgason of Memphis, TN, and Dr. Lorenzo Olive, Uniited States Navy of San Diego, CA; two great grandchildren: Ann Elizabeth McCrary and Conrad Austin (Mac) McCrary, both of Arlington, TN; one sister: Margaret Patricia Hebler Gray (Richard) of Houston, TX; one brother: Michael T Hebler (Patricia) of Loganville, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Hebler will be held in Vicksburg, Mississippi later this month.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.