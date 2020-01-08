Showers and Thunderstorms Friday Through Saturday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, January 8th

As forecast, sunshine and light winds from the south have brought temperatures into the lower 60s in parts of West Tennessee this afternoon! We have slightly warmer weather coming tomorrow despite cloudier skies, but rain chances will be increasing. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday with gusty winds as a cold front moves through the region.

TONIGHT

We’ll have mostly clear skies tonight but winds from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour will make for above freezing temperatures. We’ll reach overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s by around sunrise Thursday.

Skies will continue to become cloudier throughout the day tomorrow but we’ll stay mostly dry during the daytime. Then, after sunset, scattered showers return to northwest Tennessee and eventually more of the area before sunrise Friday. Temperatures will peak in the lower to middle 60s tomorrow afternoon and may approach 70°F on Friday. The cold front arrives on Saturday and will come with heavy rainfall and a risk for severe weather, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

